Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Irène Et Frédéric Joliot Curie (Mitry Mory)- Mitry mory 1976 - 1981
-
Collège Paul Langevin- Mitry mory 1981 - 1984
-
LYCEE PAUL VAILLANT COUTURIER- Mitry mory 1984 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
VULCAN FRET SERVICES - SecrÃ©taire (Autre)- Saint denis 1990 - 1993
-
Champion (Carrefour)- LIVRY GARGAN 1994 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sandrine MIGNON
-
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
EmployÃ©e commerciale
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Canada - Ã‰tats-Unis - Irlande
-
Sandrine MIGNON a reconnu Sandrine MIGNON sur la photo 1ère cas (2ième année BEP)