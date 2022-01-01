Sandrine MORIN (FOURNIER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Metz-arsenal- Metz 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Polyvalent Louis De Cormontaigne- Metz 1993 - 1997
-
LOUIS DE CORMONTAIGNE- Metz 1993 - 1997
-
GRETA REISER- Longwy
Formation Secretaire Polyvalente2006 - 2007
Parcours entreprise
-
CAF DE LA MOSELLE - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Metz 1998 - 1998
-
Ikea - Commerciale (Commercial)- METZ
Hotesse de caisse2000 - 2000
-
HOPITAL BELLE ISLE - Administratif (Administratif)- Metz
Hotesse de séjour2001 - 2005
-
Goodyear Tire & Rubber - Employée administrative (Administratif)- LUXEMBOURG
Stagiare2006 - 2006
-
Sarl Fermeture Et Protection Solaire - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Longwy
Secretaire commerciale2007 - 2008
-
FRANCEAGRIMER - Gestionnaire d'instruction (Administratif)- Montpellier 2009 - 2011
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sandrine MORIN (FOURNIER)
-
-
Née en :
1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut!!!!!!!!!!
Si on a fait un bout de chemin ensemble à l'école, au boulot ou simplement si tu me reconnais, n'hésite pas à prendre contact avec moi!!! A bientôt
Profession :
Secretaire
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
