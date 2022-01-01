Sandrine PELLÉ (ROUDIL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Sainte Foi (Largentiere)- Largentiere 1976 - 1983
Ecole Jules Ferry (Saint Yrieix La Perche)- Saint yrieix la perche 1983 - 1984
Collège Jean-baptiste Darnet- Saint yrieix la perche 1984 - 1988
Lycée Jean-baptiste Darnet- Saint yrieix la perche 1989 - 1992
Faculté Des Lettres Et Sciences Humaines- Limoges 1992 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
CUISINES PLUS - Commerciale (Autre)- Limoges 2001 - 2010
Darty- LIMOGES 2010 - 2014
Eupraxie - Relaxologue (Profession libérale)- Limoges 2015 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Sandrine PELLÉ (ROUDIL)
Vit à :
LIMOGES, France
Née en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Relaxologue/hypnotherapeute
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
