Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Interior's  - Cadre (Autre)

     -  Le havre

    responsable du magasin de Belle Epine à Thiais 94

    1993 - 2002

  • L'atelier D'autrefois  - Dirigeante (Direction générale)

     -  Villejuif

    gérante et créatrice de l'entreprise

    2002 - 2007

  • Jardiland  - Chef de rayon décoration (Autre)

     -  MONTAIGU 2008 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Sandrine PLIQUET

  • Vit à :

    CHALLANS, France

  • Née le :

    26 févr. 1973 (48 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcé(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

