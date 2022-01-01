Sandrine ROYER (KEVORKIAN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
MAURICE THOREZ- Le plessis robinson 1977 - 1982
-
Collège Claude-nicolas Ledoux- Le plessis robinson 1981 - 1985
-
Lycée Emmanuel Mounier- Chatenay malabry 1987 - 1990
-
Lycée Descartes- Antony 1989 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Evian-Volvic Développement (Eaux D'evian)- BOURG LA REINE 1994 - 1995
-
Sun Microsystems- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 1995 - 1996
-
Texas Instruments- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 1997 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sandrine ROYER (KEVORKIAN)
-
Vit à :
LE CHESNAY, France
-
Née le :
11 févr. 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mariée, 2 garcons
Profession :
Responsable grands comptes
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
