Sandrine SORTAMBOSC est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Vittecoq- Le havre 1968 - 1971
-
ECOLE JEAN MACE- Le havre 1971 - maintenant
-
ECOLE SAINT LEON- Le havre 1972 - 1976
-
Collège Gérard Philipe- Le havre 1976 - 1978
-
Lycée Irene Joliot Curie- Le havre 1978 - 1981
-
COLLEGE IRENE JOLIOT CURIE AU HAVRE- Le havre 1978 - 1981
-
Collège Irène Joliot-currie- Le havre 1978 - 1981
-
Collège Irène Joliot-curie- Le havre 1978 - maintenant
-
COURS VALLERY- Le havre 1981 - 1983
-
COURS VALLERY- Le havre 1981 - 1983
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sandrine SORTAMBOSC
-
Vit à :
LE HAVRE, France
-
Née le :
10 mai 1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Sandrine SORTAMBOSC a ajouté Collège Irène Joliot-curie à son parcours scolaire
-
Sandrine SORTAMBOSC a reconnu Sandrine SORTAMBOSC sur la photo 3me - 1980/1981
-
Sandrine SORTAMBOSC a reconnu Sandrine SORTAMBOSC sur la photo suivante
-
Sandrine SORTAMBOSC a créé l'album photo 19 octobre
-
Sandrine SORTAMBOSC a ajouté COLLEGE IRENE JOLIOT CURIE AU HAVRE à son parcours scolaire
-
Sandrine SORTAMBOSC a ajouté Collège Irène Joliot-currie à son parcours scolaire
-
Sandrine SORTAMBOSC a ajouté COURS VALLERY à son parcours scolaire
-
Sandrine SORTAMBOSC a ajouté COURS VALLERY à son parcours scolaire
-
Sandrine SORTAMBOSC a ajouté Collège Gérard Philipe à son parcours scolaire
-
Sandrine SORTAMBOSC a ajouté ECOLE SAINT LEON à son parcours scolaire
-
Sandrine SORTAMBOSC a ajouté Vittecoq à son parcours scolaire
-
Sandrine SORTAMBOSC a ajouté ECOLE JEAN MACE à son parcours scolaire
-
Sandrine SORTAMBOSC a ajouté Lycée Irene Joliot Curie à son parcours scolaire
-
Sandrine SORTAMBOSC a ajouté Lycée Irene Joliot Curie à son parcours scolaire