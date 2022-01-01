Sandrine TETU (LASNON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sainte Marie- Abbeville 1974 - 1976
-
Ecole Sainte Therese (Friville Escarbotin)- Friville escarbotin 1976 - 1980
-
Ecole La Providence Nazareth (Eu)- Eu 1980 - 1984
-
Collège La Providence-nazareth- Eu 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Michel Anguier- Eu 1988 - 1991
-
Lycée Boucher De Perthes- Abbeville
Action commerciale1992 - 1994
-
Lycée Boucher De Perthes- Abbeville 1992 - 1994
-
Institut Supérieur De Développement- Rouen 1994 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
C.c.v.i- Friville escarbotin 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sandrine TETU (LASNON)
-
Vit à :
OCHANCOURT, France
-
Née le :
23 sept. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Animateur territorial
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Sandrine TETU (LASNON) a reconnu Sandrine TETU (LASNON) sur la photo MATERNELLE
-
Sandrine TETU (LASNON) a ajouté Boucher De Perthes à son parcours scolaire