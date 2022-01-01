Sandrine TREMBLAY (OLIVIER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Honoré De Balzac- Calais 1977 - 1982
-
Collège Jean Jaurès- Calais 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Pierre De Coubertin- Calais 1986 - 1989
-
Faculté De Médecine De Lille- Lille 1989 - 1991
-
Institut Gernez Rieux Chru Lille- Lille
ecole d infirmieres1991 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
Chru De Lille Réanimation Calmette - InfirmiÃ¨re- Lille 1994 - 2011
-
Service De Reanimation Respiratoire (Chru Lille) - InfirmiÃ¨re- Lille 2011 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sandrine TREMBLAY (OLIVIER)
-
Vit Ã :
France
-
NÃ©e le :
3 mars 1972 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
InfirmiÃ¨re
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Bosnie-HerzÃ©govine - Chine - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Italie - Maroc - Royaume-Uni - Russie - Suisse - Tunisie - Turquie
-
