Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Léo Lagrange- Creteil 1977 - 1980
-
Collège Clément Guyard- Creteil 1981 - 1984
-
Collège Albert Camus- Le plessis trevise 1984 - 1985
-
Lycée Pablo Picasso- Fontenay sous bois 1985 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
Lcl Paris 11 - Directrice commerciale (Commercial)- Paris 1989 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sandrine VERNET (HENRION)
-
Vit Ã :
PONTAULT COMBAULT, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RESPONSABLE COMMERCIALE
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
