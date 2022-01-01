Sandy LAPORTE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Sandy LAPORTE

  • Vit à :

    SAINT REMY AU BOIS, France

  • Née le :

    11 juin 1983 (39 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Lectures

    Voyages