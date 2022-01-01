SÃ©bastien ALCASOU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE STANISLAS LAVIGNE- Pau 1980 - 1984
-
Collège Paul-jean Toulet- Pau 1984 - 1987
-
Collège- Serres castet 1987 - 1989
-
Lycée Saint-cricq- Pau 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Saint-cricq- Pau 1994 - 1996
Parcours club
-
PAU ASSOCIATION NAUTIQUE- Pau 1984 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
Gendarmerie- Saint astier
Centre d'Instruction de Gendarmes Auxiliaires1996 - 1996
-
Gendarmerie- Tournay
Brigade territoriale1996 - 1997
-
Ecole Gendarmerie Chaumont (Esog)- Chaumont 1997 - 1998
-
Escadron De Gendarmerie Mobile 24/3- Aunay sur odon 1998 - 2003
-
Escadron 24/3 De Gendarmerie Mobile- Aunay sur odon 1998 - 2003
-
Brigade Territoriale Gendarmerie- Chateauneuf de randon 2003 - 2004
-
Brigade Territoriale Gendarmerie- Vire 2003 - maintenant
-
Brigade Territoriale Gendarmerie - Gendarme- Vire 2004 - 2009
-
Gendarmerie De Sainte Rose- Sainte rose 2009 - 2013
-
Brigade De Gendarmerie De Arue / Mahina- Arue 2013 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
BTVIRE- Vire 2004 - 2009
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien ALCASOU
-
Vit Ã :
ARUE (POLYNÃ‰SIE FRANÃ‡AISE), France
-
NÃ© le :
6 oct. 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Gendarme
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - France - - Kosovo - - Nouvelle-CalÃ©donie
-
