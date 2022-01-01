Sébastien ARNAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Midi (Crédit Agricole)  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  MONTPELLIER

    Alternance de BTS Force de Vente 1999/2001 Puis CDI 2001/2004

    1999 - 2004

  • STIRAM

     -  Montblanc

    Chargé de Développement Comercial/Marketing/Communication Alternance Master ESC Montpellier 2004/2007

    2004 - 2007

  • AGF  - Cadre financier (Finance)

     -  BEZIERS

    Conseiller en gestion de Patrimoine

    2007 - 2008

  • Cfa Sport Méditerranée

     -  Montpellier 2010 - maintenant

  • Description

    De près ou de loin, notre passé peut nous aider à mieux avancer dans l'avenir...

  • Profession :

    Chargé de communication

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

