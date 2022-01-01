Sébastien ARNAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Les Genêts- Lattes
1ère et 2ème années de maternelle 1983/19851983 - 1985
ECOLE LA CASTELLE- Lattes
Maternelle 1985/1986 CP - Mme Sarda 1986/19871985 - 1987
Les Cévennes- Montpellier
CE1 - Mme Perlès CE2 - Mr Noceto CM1 - Mme Savelli CM2 - Mme Vigroux1987 - 1991
Collège Las Cazes- Montpellier
6ème 81991 - 1992
Collège Georges Brassens- Lattes
5ème G 4ème G 3ème G1992 - 1995
Lycée Champollion- Lattes
2nde TSA 1ère ESB Term ESB Term 704 (délégué)1995 - 1999
INFORS- Mauguio
BTS Force de Vente Major de Promo 20011999 - 2001
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Esc) Montpellier- Montpellier
APP3 APP4 APPG2004 - 2007
Parcours club
FOYER RURAL DE MAURIN- Lattes
Patinage artistique (rollers)1984 - 1986
ARCHERS LATTOIS- Lattes
Archer en UNSS1992 - 1994
Les Feux-follets- Serignan
Rugby2002 - 2003
STBT- Sete
Tir sportif2003 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
Midi (Crédit Agricole) - Commercial (Commercial)- MONTPELLIER
Alternance de BTS Force de Vente 1999/2001 Puis CDI 2001/20041999 - 2004
STIRAM- Montblanc
Chargé de Développement Comercial/Marketing/Communication Alternance Master ESC Montpellier 2004/20072004 - 2007
AGF - Cadre financier (Finance)- BEZIERS
Conseiller en gestion de Patrimoine2007 - 2008
Cfa Sport Méditerranée- Montpellier 2010 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Sébastien ARNAULT
Vit à :
BEZIERS, France
Né en :
1980 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
De près ou de loin, notre passé peut nous aider à mieux avancer dans l'avenir...
Profession :
Chargé de communication
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
