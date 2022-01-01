SÃ©bastien AUTRAN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DANIEL GALLAND- Saint vrain 1980 - 1982
-
ECOLE SAINTE MARIE- Corbeil essonnes 1983 - 1987
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Niort 1988 - 1990
-
Collège Cévenol- 1991 - 1992
-
Lycée Technique Saint-thomas De Villeneuve- Saint germain en laye 1992 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
Tv Fil 78- Guyancourt 2000 - 2001
-
France Télévisions Publicité- Boulogne billancourt 2004 - 2015
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien AUTRAN
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT GERMAIN EN LAYE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable audiovisuel
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Cambodge - Canada - Ã‰tats-Unis - Japon - ThaÃ¯lande
-
SÃ©bastien AUTRAN a reconnu SÃ©bastien AUTRAN sur la photo inconnu
-
SÃ©bastien AUTRAN a reconnu SÃ©bastien AUTRAN sur la photo CE1
-
SÃ©bastien AUTRAN a reconnu SÃ©bastien AUTRAN sur la photo CE2
-
SÃ©bastien AUTRAN a reconnu SÃ©bastien AUTRAN sur la photo 2ème BEP
-
SÃ©bastien AUTRAN a reconnu SÃ©bastien AUTRAN sur la photo CM1
-
SÃ©bastien AUTRAN a reconnu SÃ©bastien AUTRAN sur la photo 5ème
-
SÃ©bastien AUTRAN a reconnu SÃ©bastien AUTRAN sur la photo CM1
-
SÃ©bastien AUTRAN a ajoutÃ© France Télévisions Publicité Ã son parcours professionnel
-
SÃ©bastien AUTRAN a ajoutÃ© Tv Fil 78 Ã son parcours professionnel
-
SÃ©bastien AUTRAN a ajoutÃ© Lycée Technique Saint-thomas De Villeneuve Ã son parcours scolaire
-
SÃ©bastien AUTRAN a ajoutÃ© Collège Cévenol Ã son parcours scolaire
-
SÃ©bastien AUTRAN a ajoutÃ© Collège Saint-joseph Ã son parcours scolaire
-
SÃ©bastien AUTRAN a ajoutÃ© ECOLE SAINTE MARIE Ã son parcours scolaire
-
SÃ©bastien AUTRAN a ajoutÃ© ECOLE DANIEL GALLAND Ã son parcours scolaire