Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Jules Ferry (Chalindrey)- Chalindrey 1987 - 1990
Collège Romé De L'isle- Gray 1991 - 1997
Lycée A.cournot- Gray 1992 - 2000
Lycée Polyvalent Augustin Cournot- Gray
comptabilitÃ©1997 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
TRANSPORTS BAULARD - Ripeur (Autre)- Gray 2000 - 2000
Somogal- Arc les gray 2000 - 2000
PLASTIGRAY- Gray 2000 - 2001
Coly Bonbled - Operateur sur oxycoupage (Autre)- Dampierre sur salon 2002 - 2002
CHRISTINE LAURE - Preparateur de commande (Autre)- Gray 2003 - 2003
1er Regiment D'artillerie - Aide comptable (Administratif)- Bourogne
Ã©tat major2003 - 2006
SILAC - DÃ©ballage (Autre)- Champlitte 2006 - 2007
Video Choc Telephone Store - Vendeur tÃ©lÃ©phonie/internet/informatique (Commercial)- Gray 2007 - 2017
TOP GARAGE AUTO PRO - VENDEUR AUTOMOBILE (Commercial)- Arc les gray 2016 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
1 R.a.- Belfort 2003 - 2006
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sebastien BAILLY
Vit Ã :
GRAY, France
NÃ© le :
23 sept. 1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Rien a déclarer
Profession :
CommerÃ§ant
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
