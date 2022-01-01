Sebastien BERDUC (BERDUCOU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME- Viry chatillon 1973 - 1976
-
Lycée Saint-louis Saint-clément- Viry chatillon
notre dame puis st louis et saint clement un bon coup de vieux ;-)1980 - 1984
-
Collège Saint-louis - Saint-clément- Viry chatillon 1980 - 1984
-
Cfa Evry Val D'essonne- Evry 1985 - 1988
Parcours club
-
ESV- Viry chatillon 1977 - 2002
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sebastien BERDUC (BERDUCOU)
-
Vit à :
NAY, France
-
Né le :
6 déc. 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Partie dans le sud ouest de la france et sans regret lol au plaisir de vous lire
Profession :
Restaurateur
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - Irlande - Japon - Royaume-Uni
-
Sebastien BERDUC (BERDUCOU) a ajouté Lycée Saint-louis Saint-clément à son parcours scolaire
-
Sebastien BERDUC (BERDUCOU) a reconnu Franck MAHON sur la photo CM2 st louis
-
Sebastien BERDUC (BERDUCOU) a reconnu Bénédicte GARCIA sur la photo cp
-
