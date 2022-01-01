SÃ©bastien BILLIERES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Boe 1978 - 1983
-
Collège La Rocal- Bon encontre 1983 - 1988
-
Cfa De La Chambre Des Métiers Du Lot-et-garonne- Agen 1988 - 1990
Parcours militaire
-
Fusillé Commando- Mont de marsan 1992 - 1993
-
Ba 118- Mont de marsan 1992 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
GROUPE FLO - Direction Franchise (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Paris 1998 - 2014
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien BILLIERES
-
Vit Ã :
CHARENTON LE PONT, France
-
NÃ© le :
13 nov. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marié et j'ai 3 enfants
Profession :
Restaurateur
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
