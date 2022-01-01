SÃ©bastien BLANC est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DU CREST- Le crest 1977 - 1985
Collège Jean Rostand- Les martres de veyre 1985 - 1989
Lycée Jeanne D'arc- Clermont ferrand 1990 - 1992
MARMILHAT- Lempdes 1992 - 1994
Lycée Agricole Et Agro-alimentaire- Saint genis laval 1994 - 1996
LEGTA- Saint genis laval 1994 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
Merial - Technicien de rÃ©partitioni aseptique (Production)- LYON 1997 - 1998
Sanofi Pasteur (Sanofi) - Adjoint d'encadrement (Production)- MARCY L'ETOILE 1998 - maintenant
SANOFI PASTEUR - Manager (Production)- Marcy l'etoile 1998 - maintenant
Sanofi Pasteur (Sanofi) - Adjoint d'encadrement (Production)- MARCY L'ETOILE 1998 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien BLANC
Vit Ã :
SAINT-LOUP, France
NÃ© le :
6 avril 1974 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
A tous ceux que j'ai connus
biz
Profession :
Adjoint d'encadrement Ã Sanofipasteur
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Australie - Chine - Croatie - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰tats-Unis - GrÃ¨ce - Inde - Japon - Jordanie - Maroc - Namibie - NorvÃ¨ge - Royaume-Uni - SÃ©nÃ©gal - ThaÃ¯lande
