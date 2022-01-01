SÃ©bastien BLONDEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De La Nouvelle France (Randonnai)- Randonnai 1979 - 1980
-
Ecole (Irai)- Irai 1980 - 1983
-
Ecole Primaire (La Poterie Au Perche)- La poterie au perche 1983 - 1984
-
Ecole Primaire (Beaulieu)- Beaulieu 1984 - 1985
-
école Publique- Normandel 1985 - 1986
-
Collège Molière- L'aigle 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Napoléon- L'aigle
Bac C1990 - 1994
-
ISF- Damigny
Technicien de gestion de production1999 - 2001
Parcours militaire
-
E.s.a.t- Laval
transmetteur1998 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
La Safet Embamet - Responsable logistique industriel (Production)- Verneuil sur avre 2000 - 2006
-
SAFET - Technicien (Technique)- Verneuil sur avre
technicien ordonnacement puis responsable logistique2001 - 2006
-
SAS FORUM - Directeur de production (Production)- Echauffour
Responsable de production2007 - 2009
-
YABON - Approvisionneur (Autre)- Verneuil sur avre 2009 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien BLONDEAU
-
Vit Ã :
VERNEUIL SUR AVRE, France
-
NÃ© le :
21 fÃ©vr. 1976 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RESPONSABLE DE GESTION DE PRODUCTION
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
SÃ©bastien BLONDEAU a ajoutÃ© YABON Ã son parcours professionnel
-
SÃ©bastien BLONDEAU a ajoutÃ© La Safet Embamet Ã son parcours professionnel
-
SÃ©bastien BLONDEAU a reconnu Thibaut LEONARD sur la photo 4ème4
-
SÃ©bastien BLONDEAU a reconnu SÃ©bastien BLONDEAU sur la photo 4ème4
-
SÃ©bastien BLONDEAU a reconnu Laure FEUGUEUR sur la photo 5ème3
-
SÃ©bastien BLONDEAU a reconnu Christine CORNU (COURVALLET) sur la photo 5ème3
-
SÃ©bastien BLONDEAU a reconnu Corinne MACHET sur la photo 5ème3
-
SÃ©bastien BLONDEAU a reconnu Thibaut LEONARD sur la photo 5ème3
-
SÃ©bastien BLONDEAU a reconnu Cedric SCHMITT sur la photo 5ème3
-
SÃ©bastien BLONDEAU a reconnu SÃ©bastien BLONDEAU sur la photo 5ème3