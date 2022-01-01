SÃ©bastien BLONDEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • E.s.a.t

     -  Laval

    transmetteur

    1998 - 1999

Parcours entreprise

  • La Safet Embamet  - Responsable logistique industriel (Production)

     -  Verneuil sur avre 2000 - 2006

  • SAFET  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Verneuil sur avre

    technicien ordonnacement puis responsable logistique

    2001 - 2006

  • SAS FORUM  - Directeur de production (Production)

     -  Echauffour

    Responsable de production

    2007 - 2009

  • YABON  - Approvisionneur (Autre)

     -  Verneuil sur avre 2009 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    SÃ©bastien BLONDEAU

  • Vit Ã  :

    VERNEUIL SUR AVRE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    21 fÃ©vr. 1976 (47 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    RESPONSABLE DE GESTION DE PRODUCTION

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Sports

    • Autres

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :