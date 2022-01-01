Sebastien CARABASA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Jean-jaures - Autre- Carcassonne 1985 - 1990
Collège La Conte - Autre- Carcassonne 1990 - 1994
Lycée Professionnel Charles Cros- Carcassonne 1994 - 1998
LPA JEAN MARIE BOULOUX- Montmorillon 2017 - 2018
Parcours entreprise
Buffalo Grill - Ouvrier (Production)- CARCASSONNE 1998 - 1999
La Font D'arans - Ouvrier (Production)- Andorre 1999 - 2000
3ème Rpima - Ouvrier (Production)- Carcassonne 2000 - 2001
CNEC - Ouvrier (Production)- Mont louis 2001 - 2005
RICM - Ouvrier (Production)- Poitiers 2005 - 2017
Scea Carabasa-gontier - Agriculteur (Production)- Sablonceaux 2018 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Sebastien CARABASA
Vit à :
SABLONCEAUX, France
Né le :
24 avril 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
