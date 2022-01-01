Sebastien CARABASA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Buffalo Grill  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  CARCASSONNE 1998 - 1999

  • La Font D'arans  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Andorre 1999 - 2000

  • 3ème Rpima  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Carcassonne 2000 - 2001

  • CNEC  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Mont louis 2001 - 2005

  • RICM  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Poitiers 2005 - 2017

  • Scea Carabasa-gontier  - Agriculteur (Production)

     -  Sablonceaux 2018 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Sebastien CARABASA

  • Vit à :

    SABLONCEAUX, France

  • Né le :

    24 avril 1979 (43 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

  • Aucune information disponible

