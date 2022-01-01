SÃ©bastien CHARDON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE GEORGES LEYGUES- Pessac 1987 - 1995
-
Collège Ladonne- Pessac 1995 - 2000
-
Collège François Mitterrand- Pessac 1995 - 2000
-
Lycée Professionnel- Blanquefort
CAP conducteur d'engins, BEP CSTR, Bac pro travaux publics2000 - 2007
-
Lycée Cantau- Anglet
TP2007 - 2009
Parcours entreprise
-
Interim Manpower - Chef de chantier, conducteur d'engins- Clermont 2009 - 2014
-
LYCEE GALLIENI - Enseignant- Frejus 2017 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien CHARDON
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT-RAPHAÃ‹L, France
-
NÃ© le :
18 dÃ©c. 1984 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut tout le monde!
Profession :
Prof et pompier
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Argentine - Australie - BrÃ©sil - Chili - Cuba - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰tats-Unis - Finlande - GrÃ¨ce - IndonÃ©sie - Japon - Jordanie - Madagascar - NorvÃ¨ge - Papouasie-Nouvelle-GuinÃ©e - Philippines - PÃ©rou - SuÃ¨de - Terres australes et antarctiques franÃ§aises - ThaÃ¯lande
-
