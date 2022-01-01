Sebastien CHASSELOUP est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Maternelle- Izon 1981 - 1984
-
Ecole Primaire (Izon)- Izon 1984 - 1989
-
Collège Max Linder- Saint loubes 1989 - 1994
-
Lycée Polyvalent Les Iris- Lormont 1994 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Fayat Tp- Libourne 2005 - 2010
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sebastien CHASSELOUP
-
Vit à :
BRANNE, France
-
Né le :
24 févr. 1978 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
...
Profession :
Chef de chantier
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Sebastien CHASSELOUP a reconnu Cedric BOISSON sur la photo 4eme
-
Sebastien CHASSELOUP a reconnu Alexandre RUBIO sur la photo 4eme
-
Sebastien CHASSELOUP a reconnu Emmanuelle BIANCHI sur la photo 4eme
-
Sebastien CHASSELOUP a reconnu Jerôme TROQUEREAU sur la photo 4eme
-
Sebastien CHASSELOUP a reconnu Vivien GARROT sur la photo 4eme
-
Sebastien CHASSELOUP a reconnu Marjorie DRU sur la photo 4eme
-
Sebastien CHASSELOUP a reconnu Arnaud DEGAND sur la photo 4eme
-
Sebastien CHASSELOUP a reconnu Marie laure MAUVILLAIN sur la photo 4eme
-
Sebastien CHASSELOUP a reconnu Laetitia LACARRIEU sur la photo 4eme
-
Sebastien CHASSELOUP a reconnu Cedric STUBBS sur la photo 4eme
-
Sebastien CHASSELOUP a reconnu Cécile ZUBILLAGA sur la photo 4eme