Sebastien COULON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Sebastien COULON

  • Vit Ã  :

    SAINT JACQUES SUR DARNETAL, France

  • NÃ© le :

    27 oct. 1975 (46 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    VOUS POUVEZ M'ECRIRE A BARTOUNET76@HOTMAIL.COM

  • Profession :

    Technicien TTH + grenaillage

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages