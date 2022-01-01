Sebastien DIDELOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sainte Marie (Courtisols)- Courtisols
MATERNELLE PETIT1981 - 1982
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Saint remy en bouzemont saint g
MATERNELLE MOYEN 1982-83 MATERNELLE GRAND 1983-84 CP 1984-85 CE1 1985-86 CE2 1986-871982 - 1987
-
ECOLE ENSEMBLE SCOL JEAN XXIII- Montigny lès metz
8e 1987/1988 7e4 1988/19891987 - 1989
-
Collège Jean Xxiii- Metz
6e4 1989/90 6e4 1990/91 5e5 1991/92 4e7 1992/93 3e9 1993/941989 - 1994
-
INSTITUTION DE LA SALLE- Metz
2e1 1994/95 1er STT GESTION 1995/96 Terminal STT CG 1996/971994 - 1997
-
INSTITUTION DE LA SALLE- Metz
STS 1aCG 1997/98 STS 22 CG 1998/991997 - 1999
-
INSTITUTION DE LA SALLE- Metz
DECF A 1999/2000 DECF B 2000/01 DECF A et B 2001/021999 - 2002
Parcours club
Parcours entreprise
-
START PEOPLE - Service fournisseurs (Comptabilité)- Saint julien les metz 2002 - 2018
-
Scp Rougier & Larché - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Chaumont 2019 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sebastien DIDELOT
-
Vit à :
HUMES-JORQUENAY, France
-
Né le :
23 mai 1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Comptable unique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Espagne - France - Luxembourg
-
