Parcours
Parcours entreprise
-
Eurocopter- MARIGNANE 1983 - 1993
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PAUL LANGEVIN- Berre l'etang 1983 - 1989
-
Collège Fernand Léger- Berre l'etang 1989 - 1992
-
Lycée Don Bosco- Marseille 1992 - 1994
Parcours de vacances
-
COLONIES- Villars colmars 1989 - 1992
-
Colonie Rtm- Villars colmars 1989 - 1992
-
COLO AEROSPATIALE- Propriano 1993 - 1993
Parcours militaire
-
1er Régiment D'artillerie- Montbeliard 1996 - 1997
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sebastien DIGONIN (DIGONIN )
-
Vit à :
BERRE L'ETANG, France
-
Né le :
23 juil. 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible