Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint. Eloi-sainte. Isbergue (Isbergues)- Isbergues 1977 - 1981
-
Exole Primaire De Berguette- Berguette 1981 - 1985
-
Collège Maurice Piquet- Molinghem 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Anatole France- Lillers 1989 - 1993
-
Université Des Sciences Et Technologies De Lille (Ustl) : Lille I- Lille 1993 - 1994
-
Université D'artois- Arras 1994 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Ecole Gendarmerie Montargis (Ciga)- Montargis 1997 - 1997
-
Voir Rubrique Service Militaire- France 1997 - 1999
-
Bar Tabac Pmu L'union- Pauillac 1999 - 2000
-
Ecole Gendarmerie Le Mans (Esog)- Le mans 2000 - 2001
-
Brigade De Gendarmerie De Nouvion- Nouvion 2001 - 2006
-
Interfor-sia- Amiens 2007 - 2007
-
Samsic- Lille 2007 - 2010
-
Contrôle Gestion Sécurite- Amiens 2011 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien DUBREU
-
Vit Ã :
AMIENS, France
-
NÃ© le :
26 fÃ©vr. 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je n'ai pas changé !!!!!
Profession :
Chef de poste sÃ©curitÃ© incendie
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
