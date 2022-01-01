Sébastien DULONG est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours entreprise

  • Raffinerie (Total)  - étudiant en informatique (Autre)

     -  GONFREVILLE L'ORCHER 1998 - 1998

  • TCVAL  - Stagiaire (Marketing)

     -  Le havre 1999 - 1999

  • OMB  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Gonfreville l'orcher 2000 - 2001

  • Ugine-savoie Imphy  - Chef de projet (Marketing)

     -  Ugine 2001 - 2002

  • EDITIONS SOLUTIONS ET SYSTEMES  - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Les ulis

    Fidélisation et Prospection Haute et Basse Normandie + Val d'Oise

    2004 - 2007

  • LEASEPLAN FRANCE  - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Rueil malmaison

    Chasseur de Nouveaux Contrats Haute et Basse Normandie + Yvelines

    2007 - maintenant

  • LEASEPLAN  - Ingénieur Commercial Nouveaux Contrats (Commercial)

     -  Rueil malmaison 2007 - 2012

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Sébastien DULONG

  • Vit à :

    ROUEN, France

  • Né le :

    3 sept. 1978 (45 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Eh oui c'est bien moi le temps passe vite...

  • Profession :

    INGENIEUR COMMERCIAL

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

