Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Rene Coty (Sainte Marie Des Champs)- Sainte marie des champs 1982 - 1989
Collège Bobée- Yvetot 1989 - 1993
Lycée Privé Jean Xxiii- Yvetot
BAS SVT options mathématiques.1993 - 1996
IUT DU HAVRE- Le havre
INFORMATIQUE T.C. (ANNEE SPECIALE)1996 - 1999
IUT INFORMATIQUE - IUT Informatique (Informatique)- Le havre 1996 - 1998
Iup Ingénierie Du Commerce Et De La Vente- Le havre
LICENCE/MAITRISE EN ALTERNANCE1999 - 2001
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Et De Management Wesford- Grenoble 2001 - 2002
Parcours club
As Motteville- Motteville 1987 - 1989
Y.a.c.- Yvetot
Joueur de Pupilles à Juniors1989 - 1996
BSA- Le havre 1999 - 2000
Asu Badminton- Ugine 2001 - 2002
Badminton Club De Barentin- Barentin 2003 - 2003
MDMSA- Maromme
Joueur en D.1 (2008)2005 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
Raffinerie (Total) - étudiant en informatique (Autre)- GONFREVILLE L'ORCHER 1998 - 1998
-
TCVAL - Stagiaire (Marketing)- Le havre 1999 - 1999
OMB - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Gonfreville l'orcher 2000 - 2001
-
Ugine-savoie Imphy - Chef de projet (Marketing)- Ugine 2001 - 2002
EDITIONS SOLUTIONS ET SYSTEMES - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- Les ulis
Fidélisation et Prospection Haute et Basse Normandie + Val d'Oise2004 - 2007
LEASEPLAN FRANCE - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- Rueil malmaison
Chasseur de Nouveaux Contrats Haute et Basse Normandie + Yvelines2007 - maintenant
LEASEPLAN - Ingénieur Commercial Nouveaux Contrats (Commercial)- Rueil malmaison 2007 - 2012
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Sébastien DULONG
Vit à :
ROUEN, France
Né le :
3 sept. 1978 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Eh oui c'est bien moi le temps passe vite...
Profession :
INGENIEUR COMMERCIAL
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Argentine - Australie - Canada - États-Unis - Finlande - Islande - Nouvelle-Zélande - Suède
Sébastien DULONG a ajouté Iut Informatique à son parcours scolaire
Sébastien DULONG a ajouté Leaseplan à son parcours professionnel