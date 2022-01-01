Sébastien DUNET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Nationale (Eteignieres)- Eteignieres 1978 - 1982
-
Collège Elsa Triolet- Paris 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Delamare Deboutteville- Forges les eaux
En seconde 2 en 87-88 En terminale C en 89-90 et 90-911987 - 1991
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sébastien DUNET
-
Vit à :
GAILLEFONTAINE, France
-
Né le :
5 oct. 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Sébastien DUNET a ajouté Ecole Nationale (Eteignieres) à son parcours scolaire
-
Sébastien DUNET a reconnu Sébastien DUNET sur la photo Triolet-5eme-84-85
-
Sébastien DUNET a reconnu Sébastien DUNET sur la photo Triolet-4eme2-85-86
-
Sébastien DUNET a reconnu Sébastien DUNET sur la photo Triolet-3eme-86-87
-
Sébastien DUNET a reconnu Sébastien DUNET sur la photo Triolet-6eme2-83-84
-
Sébastien DUNET a ajouté Collège Elsa Triolet à son parcours scolaire
-
Sébastien DUNET a reconnu Stephane BRUEZIERE sur la photo Terminal B -1990-91
-
Sébastien DUNET a reconnu Stephane BRUEZIERE sur la photo Seconde 1987-88
-
Sébastien DUNET a reconnu Sébastien DUNET sur la photo Seconde 1987-88
-
Sébastien DUNET a reconnu Sébastien DUNET sur la photo Terminale C
-
Sébastien DUNET a ajouté Lycée Delamare Deboutteville à son parcours scolaire