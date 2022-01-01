Sebastien DUVAL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours militaire
-
PELOTON AUTOROUTE - GA (Autre)- Bourg achard
Peloton autoroute Bourg Achard1986 - 1998
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Saint-anselme- Bernay 1986 - 1990
-
Lycee Augustin Heber- Evreux
BEP CHAUFFAGE1990 - 1992
-
Lycée P S De Laplace- Caen
BAC F91992 - 1994
-
Lycée Blaise Pascal- Rouen
BTS GENIE CLIMATIQUE1994 - 1995
-
Lycée Le Corbusier- Rouen
BTS GENIE CLIMATIQUE1995 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
Ecole Gendarmerie Montargis (Ciga)- Montargis
G.A1996 - 1996
-
PELOTON AUTOROUTE- Bourg achard
G.A1996 - 1998
-
COMPAGNIE DE CHAUFFAGE- Grenoble
TECHNICIEN1998 - 2002
-
WEISHAUPT- Rouen
COMMERCIAL2002 - 2009
-
Alpha-innotec - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Bischwiller 2009 - 2010
-
AIRMAT FRANCE - Attaché commercial (Commercial)- Le puy en velay
AUVERGNE2010 - 2011
-
GEBERIT - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Antony
DEPARTEMENTS 03/42/43/63 RESIDE A PRADELLES (43)2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sebastien DUVAL
-
-
Né le :
28 mars 1974 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mail : sebduv27@hotmail.fr
Profession :
COMMERCIAL GEBERIT DEPARTEMENTS 03 / 42 / 43 /63
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Sebastien DUVAL a ajouté PELOTON AUTOROUTE à son parcours militaire
-
Sebastien DUVAL a ajouté Geberit à son parcours professionnel
-
Sebastien DUVAL a ajouté Airmat France à son parcours professionnel
-
Sebastien DUVAL a ajouté Alpha-innotec à son parcours professionnel