Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • COMB

     -  Bagneux 1987 - 1998

Parcours entreprise

  • Alstom  - Stagiaire (Autre)

     -  SAINT OUEN

    Conception d''une base de donnÃ©es.

    2002 - 2002

  • ASCOM  - Stagiaire (Autre)

     -  GÃ¶teborg

    Conception d''un process dÃ©terminant le "quality feel" des tÃ©lÃ©phones ASCOM

    2003 - 2003

  • LES FERMIERS LANDAIS  - Stagiaire (Autre)

     -  Saint sever

    Conception d'une machine spÃ©ciale.

    2004 - 2004

  • FIGEAC AERO  - Responsable de Production (Responsable MatiÃ¨re) (Production)

     -  Figeac 2005 - 2007

  • PAREXLANKO  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Issy les moulineaux 2008 - maintenant

  • Parexlanko  - Responsable production (Production)

     -  Crouzilles 2008 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    SÃ©bastien FERRER

  • Vit Ã  :

    TOURS, France

  • NÃ© le :

    6 sept. 1981 (41 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Responsable de production

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsÃ©(e)

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :