Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Maternelle Paul Vaillant Couturier- Malakoff 1986 - 1987
-
ECOLE GUY MOQUET- Malakoff 1987 - 1992
-
Collège Henri Wallon- Malakoff 1992 - 1996
-
Lycée Raspail- Paris 1996 - 1998
-
Lycée Val De Garonne- Marmande 1998 - 1999
-
Ecole Nationale D'ingénieurs De Tarbes- Tarbes 1999 - 2004
-
CHALMERS UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY- GÃ¶teborg 2002 - 2003
Parcours club
-
COMB- Bagneux 1987 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
Alstom - Stagiaire (Autre)- SAINT OUEN
Conception d''une base de donnÃ©es.2002 - 2002
-
ASCOM - Stagiaire (Autre)- GÃ¶teborg
Conception d''un process dÃ©terminant le "quality feel" des tÃ©lÃ©phones ASCOM2003 - 2003
-
LES FERMIERS LANDAIS - Stagiaire (Autre)- Saint sever
Conception d'une machine spÃ©ciale.2004 - 2004
-
FIGEAC AERO - Responsable de Production (Responsable MatiÃ¨re) (Production)- Figeac 2005 - 2007
-
PAREXLANKO - Ouvrier (Production)- Issy les moulineaux 2008 - maintenant
-
Parexlanko - Responsable production (Production)- Crouzilles 2008 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien FERRER
-
Vit Ã :
TOURS, France
-
NÃ© le :
6 sept. 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable de production
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Danemark - Espagne - Italie - Luxembourg - NorvÃ¨ge - Royaume-Uni - SuÃ¨de
Australie - Canada - Chili - Chine - Cuba - Nouvelle-CalÃ©donie - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - PÃ©rou
-
