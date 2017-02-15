SÃ©bastien GAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLES PRIMAIRES- Doyet 1982 - 1990
-
Collège Ferdinand Dubreuil- Doyet 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Madame De Staël- Montlucon 1994 - 1997
-
Iut Informatique- Clermont ferrand 1997 - 1998
-
AFPI NORD AUVERGNE- Desertines 1999 - 2001
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien GAULT
-
Vit Ã :
VILLAINES LES ROCHERS, France
-
NÃ© en :
1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
SÃ©bastien GAULT a reconnu SÃ©bastien GAULT sur la photo 3ème
-
SÃ©bastien GAULT a reconnu SÃ©bastien GAULT sur la photo 4 ème
-
SÃ©bastien GAULT a ajoutÃ© AFPI NORD AUVERGNE Ã son parcours scolaire
-
SÃ©bastien GAULT a ajoutÃ© Iut Informatique Ã son parcours scolaire
-
SÃ©bastien GAULT a ajoutÃ© Lycée Madame De Staël Ã son parcours scolaire
-
SÃ©bastien GAULT a ajoutÃ© Collège Ferdinand Dubreuil Ã son parcours scolaire
-
SÃ©bastien GAULT a ajoutÃ© ECOLES PRIMAIRES Ã son parcours scolaire