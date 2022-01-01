SÃ©bastien GENTZBITTEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Rip Manspach-altenach- Altenach 1981 - 1989
-
Collège- Dannemarie 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Louis Armand- Mulhouse 1993 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
FISHER ROSEMOUNT - Monteur vannes (Production)- Cernay 1998 - 1999
-
Clemessy - Technicien mÃ©thodes (Technique)- MULHOUSE 2000 - 2001
-
MDPA - Technicien de maintenance (Technique)- Wittelsheim 2001 - 2001
-
Potasse Et Produits Chimiques (Ppc) - Technicien maintenance instrumentation- Thann 2001 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
4 Eme Rh Metz- Metz 2000 - 2000
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien GENTZBITTEL
-
Vit Ã :
MANSPACH, France
-
NÃ© le :
28 mars 1978 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien maintenance instrumentation
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Argentine - Autriche - Canada - Chili - Danemark - Finlande - Irlande - Islande - Madagascar - Maroc - Mozambique - NorvÃ¨ge - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - PÃ©rou - SuÃ¨de - Zambie
-
SÃ©bastien GENTZBITTEL
Bonne fÃªtes de fin d'annÃ©e Ã tous!
Keep on rockin' !!
-
SÃ©bastien GENTZBITTEL a ajoutÃ© Rip Manspach-altenach Ã son parcours scolaire
-
SÃ©bastien GENTZBITTEL a ajoutÃ© 5 photos Ã son album 16 décembre
-
SÃ©bastien GENTZBITTEL a ajoutÃ© Potasse Et Produits Chimiques (ppc) Ã son parcours professionnel
-
SÃ©bastien GENTZBITTEL a ajoutÃ© Clemessy Ã son parcours professionnel
-
SÃ©bastien GENTZBITTEL a ajoutÃ© Mdpa Ã son parcours professionnel
-
SÃ©bastien GENTZBITTEL a ajoutÃ© Fisher Rosemount Ã son parcours professionnel
-
SÃ©bastien GENTZBITTEL a ajoutÃ© 4 Eme Rh Metz Ã son parcours militaire