SÃ©bastien HARASSE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    SÃ©bastien HARASSE

  • Vit Ã  :

    GOUVIEUX, France

  • NÃ© le :

    25 sept. 1975 (46 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Technicien informatique

  • Situation familiale :

    cÃ©libataire

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :