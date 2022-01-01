SÃ©bastien HARASSE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De Noyon (Sermaize)- Sermaize 1978 - 1980
-
Ecole Notre Dame (Noyon)- Noyon 1980 - 1984
-
Ecole Du Buisson Du Guet (Bussy)- Bussy 1984 - 1986
-
Collège Paul Eluard- Noyon 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Jeanne Hachette- Beauvais 1990 - 1991
-
Lycée Francois Truffaut- Beauvais 1991 - 1992
-
Lycée Jean Calvin- Noyon 1992 - 1995
Parcours club
-
US CHANTILLY- Chantilly 1992 - 1993
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien HARASSE
-
Vit Ã :
GOUVIEUX, France
-
NÃ© le :
25 sept. 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien informatique
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni
-
