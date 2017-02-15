SÃ©bastien HASLE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Anatole France (Vendome)- Vendome 1977 - 1985
-
Collège Jean Emond- Vendome 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Ronsard- Vendome 1989 - 1992
-
Lycée Descartes- Tours 1992 - 1994
-
Isfa (Institut De Science Financière Et D'assurances)- Lyon 1994 - 1997
-
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Et De Management (Em Lyon)- Lyon
MBA (executive)2007 - 2008
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien HASLE
-
Vit Ã :
BRUXELLES, Belgique
-
NÃ© le :
13 dÃ©c. 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Cadre dirigeant
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
