SÃ©bastien JOUNEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE FRANCOIS DALLET- Nantes 1980 - 1985
-
Collège La Noe Lambert- Nantes 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Clemenceau- Nantes 1989 - 1992
-
Université De Nantes- Nantes 1992 - 1993
-
ICEE- Nantes 1993 - 1997
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien JOUNEAU
-
Vit Ã :
NANTES, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Cadre comptable
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
SÃ©bastien JOUNEAU a reconnu SÃ©bastien JOUNEAU sur la photo CM1 Mme Charon (Lissi) Ecole François Dallet Nantes 1983 1984
-
SÃ©bastien JOUNEAU a ajoutÃ© ICEE Ã son parcours scolaire
-
SÃ©bastien JOUNEAU a ajoutÃ© Université De Nantes Ã son parcours scolaire