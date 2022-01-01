Sébastien JOYAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Notre Dame - Bourg Ss La Roche (La Roche Sur Yon)- La roche sur yon 1983 - 1991
-
Collège Richelieu- La roche sur yon 1991 - 1995
-
Les Sorbets- Noirmoutier en l'ile
Bac techno1995 - 1998
-
Lycée Hôtelier Sainte-anne- Saint nazaire
Option marketing1998 - 2000
-
IFACOM- La ferriere
Bac pro vente en 10mois V102005 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
-
Lycée Nature - Cuisinier (Autre)- La roche sur yon 2000 - 2004
-
Atlantic Snacks - Intérimaire (Autre)- Saint denis la chevasse 2004 - 2005
-
SAG OUEST- Les essarts 2005 - 2007
-
Achille Bertrand- Les herbiers 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sébastien JOYAU
-
Vit à :
LA CHAIZE LE VICOMTE, France
-
Né le :
12 août 1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Commercial
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2