Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEAN MERMOZ- Villeneuve d'ascq
Du CP au CM11974 - 1978
-
Ecole La Fontaine (Annemasse)- Annemasse
CM21978 - 1979
-
Collège Michel Servet- Annemasse
6eme1979 - 1980
-
Collège Paul Langevin- Ville la grand
de la 5eme Ã la 3eme (en faisant 2 x la 4eme !!!!!)1980 - 1984
-
Lycée Charles Poncet- Cluses
2nd et 1er E1984 - 1986
-
Lycée Scientifique Technique Et Professionnel César Baggio- Lille
Terminale E (le E de l'Ã©poque)1986 - 1987
-
IUT A GEII- Villeneuve d'ascq 1987 - 1990
-
UNIVERSITY OF LEEDS- Leeds 1990 - 1990
Parcours militaire
-
41° Rama- La fere 1991 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Trois Suisses- CROIX 1993 - 2016
-
Gfi Informatique - Chef de projet (Autre)- 2016 - 2022
-
Mobivia Groupe - Business Process Owner- Lesquin 2022 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien KAIKINGER
-
Vit Ã :
MONS EN BAROEUL, France
-
NÃ© en :
1969 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous.
Ceux avec qui j'étais ami peuvent me contacter, les autres non !!!!
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
