Sebastien LAMBING est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Victor Hugo (Montbeliard)- Montbeliard 1984 - 1993
-
Victor Hugo- Montbeliard 1984 - 1993
-
école De La Chiffogne- Montbeliard 1987 - maintenant
-
Collège Guynemer- Montbeliard 1992 - 1997
-
Brosolette 25200- Montbeliard 1995 - 1998
-
Lycée Professionnel Fernand Léger- Audincourt 1997 - 1999
Parcours club
-
Football Club Allenjoie- Allenjoie 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sebastien LAMBING
-
Vit à :
SAINT LOUIS, France
-
Né le :
10 nov. 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour a tous ceux qui me connaissent
Profession :
Tourneur fraiseur
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Sebastien LAMBING a ajouté Brosolette 25200 à son parcours scolaire
-
Sebastien LAMBING a ajouté école De La Chiffogne à son parcours scolaire
-
Sebastien LAMBING a ajouté Collège Guynemer à son parcours scolaire
-
Sebastien LAMBING a ajouté Victor Hugo à son parcours scolaire
-
Sebastien LAMBING a ajouté Ecole Victor Hugo (montbeliard) à son parcours scolaire