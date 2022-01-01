SÃ©bastien LAPRÃ‰VOTE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Henri Berger- Fontaine francaise 1985 - 1988
Lycée Polyvalent Augustin Cournot- Gray 1989 - 1990
Lycée Agricole Olivier De Serres- Quetigny 1990 - 1991
Legta Félix-kir- Plombieres les dijon 1991 - 1995
Lycée Agroalimentaire Félix Kir- Plombieres les dijon 1991 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
Parcours militaire
53ieme Ra- Neuf brisach 1995 - 1996
53 Eme Ra- Breisach 1995 - 1996
53° Régiment D'artillerie- Vieux brisach 1995 - 1996
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien LAPRÃ‰VOTE
Vit Ã :
France
NÃ© le :
17 mars 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
