Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Du Chateau (Evry Gregy Sur Yerre)- Evry gregy sur yerres 1980 - 1984
Ecole Primaire (Chatres)- Chatres 1984 - 1985
Collège J B Vernay- Tournan en brie 1985 - 1991
Clément Ader- Tournan en brie 1991 - 1993
Lycée Clément Ader- Tournan en brie 1991 - 1993
Lycée Professionnel (Patay)- Paris 1992 - 1994
Iut René Descartes Paris V- Paris 1994 - 1995
Iut De Marne La Vallée Site De Champs Sur Marne- Champs sur marne 1995 - 1997
Parcours club
TC TOURNAN- Tournan en brie 1985 - 1996
SCGT- Gretz armainvilliers 1992 - 2004
VSOP- Ozoir la ferriere 2004 - 2007
ESC- La queue en brie 2007 - maintenant
SCGT- Gretz armainvilliers 2008 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
COMMISSARIAT DE POLICE- Pontault combault 1997 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
SOFRAP- Gretz armainvilliers 1998 - 2001
MYRRA- Collegien 2001 - 2002
COMPAGNIE CONTINENTALE SIMMONS- Lognes 2002 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien LAURENT
Vit Ã :
FAVIERES, France
NÃ© le :
8 fÃ©vr. 1974 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Comme lÂ’indique ce site, je souhaite retrouver des amis dÂ’enfance afin peut être de recréer des liens.
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Canada - Ã‰gypte - IndonÃ©sie
SÃ©bastien LAURENT a reconnu SÃ©bastien LAURENT sur la photo 5eme7
