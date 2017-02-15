SÃ©bastien LAURENT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours club

  • TC TOURNAN

     -  Tournan en brie 1985 - 1996

  • SCGT

     -  Gretz armainvilliers 1992 - 2004

  • VSOP

     -  Ozoir la ferriere 2004 - 2007

  • ESC

     -  La queue en brie 2007 - maintenant

  • SCGT

     -  Gretz armainvilliers 2008 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    SÃ©bastien LAURENT

  • Vit Ã  :

    FAVIERES, France

  • NÃ© le :

    8 fÃ©vr. 1974 (49 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Comme lÂ’indique ce site, je souhaite retrouver des amis dÂ’enfance afin peut être de recréer des liens.

  • Profession :

    Informaticien

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

