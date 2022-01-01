SÃ©bastien LE CALLONNEC est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Martin (Saint Mars Du Desert) - Autre- Saint mars du desert 1983 - 1989
-
Collège Sainte-anne - Autre- Carquefou 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Saint-félix - Autre (Voie gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Nantes 1993 - 1996
-
Lycée Clemenceau - Autre (Voie gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Nantes 1996 - 1997
-
ECOLE NATIONALE SUP DES TECHNIQUES INDUSTRIELLES ET DES MINES NANTES - Autre- Nantes 1997 - 2001
-
CHALMERS UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY - Autre- GÃ¶teborg 1999 - 2000
Parcours club
-
JASCM BASKET- Saint mars du desert 1985 - 1987
-
USJA CARQUEFOU BASKETBALL- Carquefou 1987 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
T-systems- Courbevoie 2001 - 2005
-
NORKOM- Dublin
Solutions contre le blanchiment d'argent et le crime financier.2005 - 2007
-
Friends First- Dublin 2007 - 2010
-
D&b Dublin- Sandyford 2010 - 2013
-
Paddy Power - Ruby Developer- Dublin 2013 - 2014
-
Mastercard - Director Software Engineering- Dublin 2014 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien LE CALLONNEC
-
Vit Ã :
GREYSTONES, Irlande
-
NÃ© en :
1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
