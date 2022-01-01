SÃ©bastien LE GALL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Castorama  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  GONFREVILLE L'ORCHER

    Vendeur au rayon jardin

    1996 - 1996

  • Editions Atlas  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  ROUEN

    vendeur en porte Ã  porte

    1997 - 1997

  • PLT  - Chauffeur (Autre)

     -  Le havre

    CHAUFFEUR LIVREUR ==> Presse quotidienne ==> PiÃ¨ces CitroÃ«n ==> Livraisons DÃ©cathlon ==> Livraisons sur Paris ==> Livraisons France entiÃ¨re

    1997 - 1998

  • SICOVAM  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Noisy le grand

    Pilote d'exploitation

    1998 - 2001

  • Atos Origin IntÃ©gration (Atos)  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  LA DÃ‰FENSE

    En mission Ã  la SICOVAM

    1998 - 2001

  • Transiciel (Sogeti)  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  VERNON 2001 - 2008

  • HUREL HISPANO  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Gonfreville l'orcher 2001 - 2003

  • SOFRASTOCK  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Saint andre de l'eure 2003 - 2003

  • SOFRASTOCK INTERNATIONAL  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Saint andre de l'eure 2003 - 2003

  • AXA  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  BELBEUF 2003 - 2004

  • Assurances (AXA)  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  BELBEUF 2003 - 2004

  • Compagnie Générale Des Armées  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Le vaudreuil 2004 - 2004

  • Editions Atlas  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  EVREUX 2004 - 2005

  • Schneider  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Douains 2005 - 2007

  • Sogeti RÃ©gions (Sogeti)  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  BOIS GUILLAUME 2005 - 2008

  • Air France Klm  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  MASSY 2007 - 2007

  • Air France Klm  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  TOULOUSE 2007 - 2008

  • Csc - Computer Sciences Corporation  - Administrateur RACF (Informatique)

     -  LUXEMBOURG 2008 - 2017

  • SARIEL  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Paris 2008 - 2010

  • C.s.c.  - Pilote d'exploitation

     -  Luxembourg 2010 - maintenant

  • BNP PARIBAS BDDF OAV  - IngÃ©nieur de production (Informatique)

     -  Paris 2017 - 2017

  • HUMANIS  - IngÃ©nieur de production (Informatique)

     -  Paris 2017 - 2017

  • Tessier & Ashpool  - IngÃ©nieur de Production (Informatique)

     -  Paris 2017 - 2021

  • Bluesoft  - IngÃ©nieur de Production (Informatique)

     -  Charenton le pont 2017 - maintenant

  • FNAC DARTY  - IngÃ©nieur de production (Informatique)

     -  Ivry sur seine 2017 - maintenant

  • Highteckers  - IngÃ©nieur de production (Informatique)

     -  Paris 2021 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    SÃ©bastien LE GALL

  • Vit Ã  :

    LE TRONCQ, France

  • NÃ© le :

    2 avril 1972 (49 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Divorcé 3 enfants, A nouveau en couple avec Céline (3 enfants) dont 2 en commun

  • Profession :

    Informaticien

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

