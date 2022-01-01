SÃ©bastien LE GALL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE THEOPHILE GAUTIER- Le havre 1975 - 1982
-
Collège Claude Bernard- Le havre
6Ã¨me2 de 1983 Ã 1984 5Ã¨me4 de 1984 Ã 1985 4Ã¨me1 de 1985 Ã 1986 4Ã¨me3 de 1986 Ã 1987 3Ã¨me3 de 1987 Ã 19881982 - 1987
-
Lycée Porte Océane- Le havre 1988 - 1991
-
Lycée Saint Joseph- Le havre 1991 - 1994
-
Lycée Privé Saint Joseph- Le havre 1991 - 1994
Parcours militaire
-
1er Rama (1er Régiment D'artillerie De Marine)- Laon 1994 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
Castorama - Commercial (Commercial)- GONFREVILLE L'ORCHER
Vendeur au rayon jardin1996 - 1996
-
Editions Atlas - Commercial (Commercial)- ROUEN
vendeur en porte Ã porte1997 - 1997
-
PLT - Chauffeur (Autre)- Le havre
CHAUFFEUR LIVREUR ==> Presse quotidienne ==> PiÃ¨ces CitroÃ«n ==> Livraisons DÃ©cathlon ==> Livraisons sur Paris ==> Livraisons France entiÃ¨re1997 - 1998
-
SICOVAM - Informaticien (Informatique)- Noisy le grand
Pilote d'exploitation1998 - 2001
-
Atos Origin IntÃ©gration (Atos) - Informaticien (Informatique)- LA DÃ‰FENSE
En mission Ã la SICOVAM1998 - 2001
-
Transiciel (Sogeti) - Informaticien (Informatique)- VERNON 2001 - 2008
-
HUREL HISPANO - Informaticien (Informatique)- Gonfreville l'orcher 2001 - 2003
-
SOFRASTOCK - Informaticien (Informatique)- Saint andre de l'eure 2003 - 2003
-
SOFRASTOCK INTERNATIONAL - Informaticien (Informatique)- Saint andre de l'eure 2003 - 2003
-
AXA - Informaticien (Informatique)- BELBEUF 2003 - 2004
-
Assurances (AXA) - Informaticien (Informatique)- BELBEUF 2003 - 2004
-
Compagnie Générale Des Armées - Informaticien (Informatique)- Le vaudreuil 2004 - 2004
-
Editions Atlas - Informaticien (Informatique)- EVREUX 2004 - 2005
-
Schneider - Informaticien (Informatique)- Douains 2005 - 2007
-
Sogeti RÃ©gions (Sogeti) - Informaticien (Informatique)- BOIS GUILLAUME 2005 - 2008
-
Air France Klm - Informaticien (Informatique)- MASSY 2007 - 2007
-
Air France Klm - Informaticien (Informatique)- TOULOUSE 2007 - 2008
-
Csc - Computer Sciences Corporation - Administrateur RACF (Informatique)- LUXEMBOURG 2008 - 2017
-
SARIEL - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 2008 - 2010
-
C.s.c. - Pilote d'exploitation- Luxembourg 2010 - maintenant
-
BNP PARIBAS BDDF OAV - IngÃ©nieur de production (Informatique)- Paris 2017 - 2017
-
HUMANIS - IngÃ©nieur de production (Informatique)- Paris 2017 - 2017
-
Tessier & Ashpool - IngÃ©nieur de Production (Informatique)- Paris 2017 - 2021
-
Bluesoft - IngÃ©nieur de Production (Informatique)- Charenton le pont 2017 - maintenant
-
FNAC DARTY - IngÃ©nieur de production (Informatique)- Ivry sur seine 2017 - maintenant
-
Highteckers - IngÃ©nieur de production (Informatique)- Paris 2021 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien LE GALL
-
Vit Ã :
LE TRONCQ, France
-
NÃ© le :
2 avril 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Divorcé 3 enfants, A nouveau en couple avec Céline (3 enfants) dont 2 en commun
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - France - Luxembourg - Royaume-Uni
Canada - Ã‰tats-Unis - Japon
-
SÃ©bastien LE GALL a ajoutÃ© FNAC DARTY Ã son parcours professionnel
-
SÃ©bastien LE GALL a ajoutÃ© Bluesoft Ã son parcours professionnel
-
SÃ©bastien LE GALL a ajoutÃ© Tessier & Ashpool Ã son parcours professionnel
-
SÃ©bastien LE GALL a ajoutÃ© Highteckers Ã son parcours professionnel
-
SÃ©bastien LE GALL a ajoutÃ© BNP PARIBAS BDDF OAV Ã son parcours professionnel
-
SÃ©bastien LE GALL a ajoutÃ© HUMANIS Ã son parcours professionnel
-
SÃ©bastien LE GALL a reconnu SÃ©bastien LE GALL sur la photo 1ère G