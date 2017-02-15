Sebastien LEBLANC est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE AGENETS- Nantes 1979 - 1981
-
Ecole Gesvrine 2- La chapelle sur erdre 1981 - 1987
-
Collège Le Grand Beauregard- La chapelle sur erdre 1987 - 1992
-
Lycée Polyvalent Nicolas Appert- Orvault
BAC gÃ©nie mÃ©canique option productique industrielle1992 - 1996
Parcours militaire
-
Ba 702- Avord
DÃ©fense anti-aÃ©rienne1997 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
TIBCO - Chef d'Ã©quipe (Production)- Nantes 1998 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sebastien LEBLANC
-
Vit Ã :
NANTES, France
-
NÃ© le :
17 juin 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Après avoir pratiqué le Taekwondo pendant quelques années, je suis maintenant passé à la Self défense et au Jiu-jitsu que j'adore car très complet et adictif (combats free-fight type MMA)
Profession :
Chef d'Ã©quipe logistique / Responsable approvisionnements
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
