Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE LA FONTAINE- Lambersart 1987 - 1990
ECOLE WATTEAU- Lambersart 1990 - 1992
ECOLE ALBERT SAMAIN- Lambersart 1992 - 1995
Collège Anne Frank- Lambersart 1995 - 1999
Lycée Jean Perrin- Lambersart 1999 - 2002
Classe Préparatoire Hec Lycée Gaston Berger- Lille 2002 - 2004
CERAM BUSINESS SCHOOL- Sophia antipolis 2004 - 2008
Parcours club
LILLE HOCKEY CLUB- Lille 1988 - maintenant
PASSION OVALE- Sophia antipolis 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Sébastien LEFRANT
Vit à :
CAP D'ANTIBES, France
Né en :
1984 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Recruitment Consultant
Situation familiale :
célibataire