Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE DE LA MAIRIE- Aubevoye 1983 - 1986
-
Ecole Le Loup Pendu (Aubevoye)- Aubevoye 1986 - 1989
-
Ecole Les Prunus (Aubevoye)- Aubevoye 1989 - 1991
-
Collège Simone Signoret- Aubevoye 1991 - 1995
-
Lycée André Malraux- Gaillon 1995 - 1999
-
FAC DE DROIT- Mont saint aignan 1999 - 2001
-
Ifv - Institut Des Forces De Vente- Mont saint aignan 2001 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
France Télécom - Commercial (Commercial)- ROUEN 2001 - 2003
-
France Télécom - Commercial (Commercial)- EVREUX 2003 - 2006
-
Assédic Haute Normandie - Conseiller à l'emploi (Administratif)- Rouen 2006 - 2008
-
Pôle Emploi Haute Normandie - Conseiller à l'emploi (Administratif)- Rouen 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sebastien LEPAGE
-
Vit à :
DAMVILLE, France
-
Né en :
1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour a tous ceux qui me connaissent.
Profession :
Conseiller à l'emploi
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1