Sébastien LEROY
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège André Bauchant- Chateau renault 1986 - 1990
Lycée Léonard De Vinci- Amboise 1990 - 1992
Institut Régional De Formation D'éducateurs- Isle 2010 - 2011
Parcours militaire
1er Régiment D'infanterie- Sarrebourg 1992 - 2000
Musique Du 1°regiment D'infanterie- Sarrebourg 1992 - 2000
Etat-major - ContrÃ´leur de gestion (ComptabilitÃ©)- Limoges 2000 - 2010
33 Rima- Fort de france 2002 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
Les Amis De L'ateliers - Aide mÃ©dico psychologique- Saint just le martel 2011 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien LEROY
Vit Ã :
CHÃ‚TEAUNEUF-LA-FORÃŠT, France
NÃ© le :
9 janv. 1974 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Professionnellement toujours au même endroit. Si on se connait n'hésitez pas à venir me parler !
Profession :
Aide mÃ©dico psychologique
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Bosnie-HerzÃ©govine - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - MacÃ©doine - Maroc - Royaume-Uni - SÃ©nÃ©gal
Kosovo
SÃ©bastien LEROY a publiÃ© Reconversion
Le 23 juillet je quitte mon emploi pour être en vacances et en septembre retour sur les bancs de l'école pour peut-être 3 ans (IRFSS CRF... Lire la suite
Boum DEUX MILLE QUINZE (ZEUS) Excellente initiative, un métier en demande constante.