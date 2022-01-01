RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac Ã LyonLe rÃ©sultat du brevet Ã Lyon Le rÃ©sultat du BTS Ã Lyon
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MAURICE BARRES- Colmar 1980 - 1985
-
Ecole Le Pont (Aubenas)- Aubenas 1986 - 1988
-
Collège L'immaculée Conception- Aubenas 1988 - 1991
-
Collège Jean Monnet- Lyon 1991 - 1993
-
Lycée Juliette Récamier- Lyon 1993 - 1994
-
Lycée Professionnel Edouard Branly- Lyon 1994 - 1997
Parcours militaire
-
19 éme Régiment De Génie- Besancon 1998 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
NC Numericable (Numéricable) - Superviseur (Autre)- LYON 1999 - 2006
-
Ajilon Sales & Marketting - Superviseur B2B (Autre)- Caluire et cuire 2006 - maintenant
-
DOMEO - Team manager (Autre)- Lyon 2007 - 2012
-
DOMEO - Administrateur fonctionnel (Autre)- Lyon 2012 - 2015
-
Homeserve France - Administrateur fonctionnel (Autre)- Lyon 2015 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien LOZIER
-
Vit Ã :
LYON, France
-
NÃ© le :
2 dÃ©c. 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Profession :
Administrateur fonctionnel
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
