Sébastien LUCAS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Lycée Galilée  - Pion (Administratif)

     -  Combs la ville 1997 - 1997

  • Toys R Us  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Boussy saint antoine 1997 - 1998

  • MAIRIE DE COMBS LA VILLE  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Combs la ville

    Formateur Informatique

    1998 - 2000

  • UPGRADE  - Webmaster (Informatique)

     -  Nanterre 2000 - 2001

  • But-infomag  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Emerainville

    Technicien

    2001 - 2003

  • AFPA

     -  Champs sur marne 2004 - 2005

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Sébastien LUCAS

  • Vit à :

    SAVIGNY LE TEMPLE, France

  • Né le :

    26 janv. 1976 (47 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Combien d'entre vous pense me connaitre?

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :