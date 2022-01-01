Sébastien LUCAS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE BEAUSOLEIL- Combs la ville 1981 - 1988
-
Ecole République- Combs la ville 1983 - 1984
-
Collège Les Aulnes- Combs la ville 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Galilee- Combs la ville 1992 - 1995
-
Panthéon Assas Paris Ii (Annexe Melun)- Melun 1995 - 1996
-
AFPA- Champs sur marne 2004 - 2005
-
AFPA- Champs sur marne 2004 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
-
Lycée Galilée - Pion (Administratif)- Combs la ville 1997 - 1997
-
Toys R Us - Commercial (Commercial)- Boussy saint antoine 1997 - 1998
-
MAIRIE DE COMBS LA VILLE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Combs la ville
Formateur Informatique1998 - 2000
-
UPGRADE - Webmaster (Informatique)- Nanterre 2000 - 2001
-
But-infomag - Informaticien (Informatique)- Emerainville
Technicien2001 - 2003
-
AFPA- Champs sur marne 2004 - 2005
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sébastien LUCAS
-
Vit à :
SAVIGNY LE TEMPLE, France
-
Né le :
26 janv. 1976 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Combien d'entre vous pense me connaitre?
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Sébastien LUCAS a ajouté AFPA à son parcours professionnel
-
Sébastien LUCAS a reconnu Alexandre VIEIRA sur la photo 1ERE5S
-
Sébastien LUCAS a reconnu Hervé VIVES sur la photo 1ERE5S
-
Sébastien LUCAS a reconnu Hervé VIVES sur la photo 2nde 1992 1993
-
Sébastien LUCAS a reconnu Christophe VIVES sur la photo 2nde 1992 1993
-
Sébastien LUCAS a reconnu Claude BAUCHET sur la photo CM2 1987-1988
-
Sébastien LUCAS a reconnu Alexandre VIEIRA sur la photo 2nd 1992-1993
-
Sébastien LUCAS a reconnu Sébastien LUCAS sur la photo 2nd 1992-1993
-
Sébastien LUCAS a reconnu Sébastien HAAS sur la photo 3eme6 1991-1992
-
Sébastien LUCAS a reconnu Sébastien LUCAS sur la photo 3eme6 1991-1992
-
Sébastien LUCAS a reconnu Sébastien LUCAS sur la photo 4eme4 1990-1991
-
Sébastien LUCAS a reconnu Sébastien LUCAS sur la photo 5eme1 1989-1990
-
Sébastien LUCAS a reconnu Sébastien LUCAS sur la photo 6eme1
-
Sébastien LUCAS a reconnu Sébastien LUCAS sur la photo CP-CE1 1983-1984
-
Sébastien LUCAS a reconnu Sébastien LUCAS sur la photo GS Maternelle 1981-1982