Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE GROUPE SCOLAIRE JEAN ZAY- Chateauroux 1978 - 1986
-
Collège Les Capucins- Chateauroux 1986 - 1991
-
Lycée Blaise Pascal- Chateauroux
STT INFORMATIQUE DE GESTION1992 - 1995
-
Lycée Blaise Pascal- Chateauroux
INFORMATIQUE DE GESTION1995 - 1998
Parcours club
-
Armada Club Supporter De La Berrichonne Football- Chateauroux 1997 - 2007
Parcours entreprise
-
LABORATOIRES FENIOUX- Chateauroux 1998 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sebastien LUNEAU
-
Vit Ã :
CHATEAUROUX, France
-
NÃ© en :
1974 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
LABORATOIRES FENIOUX
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
Belgique -
-
Sebastien LUNEAU a reconnu Sebastien LUNEAU sur la photo 4èmeD
-
Sebastien LUNEAU a reconnu Sebastien LUNEAU sur la photo CM2
-
Sebastien LUNEAU a reconnu Sebastien LUNEAU sur la photo 3èmeD