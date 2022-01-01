SÃ©bastien MAISONNEUVE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LA FERRIERE- Orvault 1975 - 1981
-
Ecole Beau Soleil (La Chapelle Sur Erdre)- La chapelle sur erdre 1982 - 1983
-
Collège La Coutancière- La chapelle sur erdre 1983 - 1987
-
LYCEE JEANNE BERNARD- Nantes 1987 - 1989
-
PIGIER- Nantes 1989 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
Cap 60 - Vendeur stagiaire (Commercial)- Nantes 1988 - 1989
-
Chardonnet Automobiles - Commercial (Commercial)- Nantes 1991 - 1992
-
Ouest Automobiles - Commercial (Commercial)- Nantes 1992 - 1992
-
Longchamp Automobiles - Commercial (Commercial)- Nantes 1992 - 1992
-
ATLANTIC VO - Commercial (Commercial)- Nantes 1994 - 1994
-
Anzio Chaussures - Dirigeant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Nantes 1994 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien MAISONNEUVE
-
Vit Ã :
NANTES, France
-
NÃ© le :
4 avril 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
"On s'était dit rendez-vous dans 10 ans, même jour, même heure, même port..."
Profession :
GÃ©rant de boutique
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Maroc - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - Tunisie
-
