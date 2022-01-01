SÃ©bastien MAISONNEUVE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    "On s'était dit rendez-vous dans 10 ans, même jour, même heure, même port..."

  • Profession :

    GÃ©rant de boutique

  • Situation familiale :

    cÃ©libataire

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :