Sébastien MARCK

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • ASSM

     -  Saint martin des champs

    Gardien de but -DÃ©butant / poussin / pupilles / minimes -selection equipe du finistere et de l'ouest

    1980 - 1989

  • Stade Quimpérois

     -  Quimper

    Gardien de but dit "Le grand" -15 (GuÃ©nadou DD) 2 ans -17 (BrÃ©livet J) 2ans - Senior DH (GuÃ©nadou) 1 an - National (Pohon+KÃ©ruzorÃ©) 1an

    1989 - 1995

  • ASSM

     -  Saint martin des champs

    - Gardien 1996/1997 - entraineur / joueur 1997/1998 - gardien 1998/2000

    1996 - 2000

  • ASI FOOTBALL

     -  Murs erigne

    Joueur equipe senior But + Terrain

    2000 - 2003

  • RUGBY CLUB DU HAUT ANJOU

     -  Segre 2007 - 2009

  • ESP FOOT

     -  La poueze 2010 - maintenant

Parcours entreprise

  • Décathlon  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  SAINT MARTIN DES CHAMPS

    Vendeur temps partile 13h/semaine

    1997 - 1999

  • Décathlon  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  ANGERS

    Responsable rayon sports collectifs

    1999 - 2010

  • Esso Varades  - Responsable Adjoint

     -  Varades 2010 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    SÃ©bastien MARCK

  • Vit Ã  :

    LA POUEZE, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1975 (48 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    N'hésitez pas à m'envoyer des mails pour me donner de vos nouvelles : seb1.marck@wanadoo.fr - à bientôt - seb et sa famille

  • Profession :

    Directeur de station service - TOTAL - A11 - Varades

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Voitures

    Voyages