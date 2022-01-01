SÃ©bastien MARCK est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Le Binigou (Saint Martin Des Champs)- Saint martin des champs 1978 - 1986
-
Collège Tanguy Prigent- Saint martin des champs 1986 - 1989
-
Collège Le Likes- Quimper 1989 - 1990
-
Lycée Le Likes- Quimper 1990 - 1995
-
Lycée Tristan Corbière- Plourin les morlaix 1995 - 1996
-
Lycée Notre-dame Du Mur- Morlaix 1996 - 1999
Parcours club
-
ASSM- Saint martin des champs
Gardien de but -DÃ©butant / poussin / pupilles / minimes -selection equipe du finistere et de l'ouest1980 - 1989
-
Stade Quimpérois- Quimper
Gardien de but dit "Le grand" -15 (GuÃ©nadou DD) 2 ans -17 (BrÃ©livet J) 2ans - Senior DH (GuÃ©nadou) 1 an - National (Pohon+KÃ©ruzorÃ©) 1an1989 - 1995
-
ASSM- Saint martin des champs
- Gardien 1996/1997 - entraineur / joueur 1997/1998 - gardien 1998/20001996 - 2000
-
ASI FOOTBALL- Murs erigne
Joueur equipe senior But + Terrain2000 - 2003
-
RUGBY CLUB DU HAUT ANJOU- Segre 2007 - 2009
-
ESP FOOT- La poueze 2010 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Décathlon - Commercial (Commercial)- SAINT MARTIN DES CHAMPS
Vendeur temps partile 13h/semaine1997 - 1999
-
Décathlon - Commercial (Commercial)- ANGERS
Responsable rayon sports collectifs1999 - 2010
-
Esso Varades - Responsable Adjoint- Varades 2010 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien MARCK
-
Vit Ã :
LA POUEZE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1975 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
N'hésitez pas à m'envoyer des mails pour me donner de vos nouvelles : seb1.marck@wanadoo.fr - à bientôt - seb et sa famille
Profession :
Directeur de station service - TOTAL - A11 - Varades
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
